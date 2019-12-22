Outdoor ice skating rinks open in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s that time to lace up your skates again as two outdoor ice skating rinks are now open in North Mankato.
The Spring Lake Park (641 Webster Ave.) and Walter S. Farm Park (1601 Countryside Dr.) officially opened to the public. The warming house at Spring Lake Park is open to the public between 3p.m. and 10p.m. daily.
All other rinks in North Mankato rinks are being flood daily in preparation to open soon.
Wheeler Park (402 Page Ave.)
King Arthur Park (1580 Sharon Dr.)
Roe Crest Park (2214 Clare Dr.)
Forest Heights Park (401 Marie Ln.)
North Ridge Park (1720 Quail Roost Dr.)
Pleasant View Park (2215 Pleasant View Dr.)
