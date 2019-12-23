Celebrate the start of a new decade with MIX 99.1 and their “Roaring 20′s” party

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Zannie Kaye with the MIX 99.1 Wake Up Show and Alpha Media, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their “Roaring 20′s” themed New Years party.
The event is hosted by Zannie K. and Kelsey J. from the MIX Morning Wake Up Show, and will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Mankato. Tickets are $10 GA/$40 VIP. Must be 21+ to attend.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and ends at 1:30 a.m.
To purchase tickets and find more information visit MIX 99.1′s website.
