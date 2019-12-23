Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches 97% of campaign goal

Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches 97% of campaign goal
Greater Mankato Area United Way announced on Friday that it is approximately $70,000 away from reaching its 2020 campaign goal of $2.06 million. (Source: Greater Mankato Area United Way)
By Jake Rinehart | December 23, 2019 at 3:02 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 3:10 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Area United Way announced on Friday that it is approximately $70,000 away from reaching its 2020 campaign goal of $2.06 million.

“We want to let our partner agencies know as soon as we can that they will have the funding they need,” CEO Barb Kaus said. “If everyone gave something, we would hit our goal and be able to help thousands more people in our region.”

Call the Greater Mankato Area United Way to make a contribution to its 2020 campaign funding goal

Anyone interested in donating to the Greater Mankato Area United Way can do so by visiting MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate, mailing a check or calling the United Way office at (507) 345-4551.

Donations Welcome!

© 2019 Greater Mankato Area United Way All Rights Reserved

The United Way provides support to 55 essential regional programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties.

Learn more about the Greater Mankato Area Way by visiting its website.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.