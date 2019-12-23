Holt garners NSIC honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ryland Holt earns NSIC South Division Player of the Week honors.
The Mavericks took on Concordia-St. Paul twice last week where the freshman forward averaged a team–leading 22.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, shooting 61.5% from the field.
Holt led the team in scoring during both contests. The first game was on the road in St. Paul where he managed 21 points along with a season–high 12 rebounds for his second career double–double.
When the Mavs hosted the Golden Bears at the Taylor Center, Saturday, the Gibson City, Ill. native put up a season high 24 points.
Holt is the first Maverick to receive this honor since Charlie Brown did so back in January of 2018.
The squad is back in action next Friday, Jan. 3, they will play host to Minot State, tip–off is set for 7:30 p.m.
