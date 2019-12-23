Job growth spurs housing demand in Windom

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Recent job growth has led to a surge in demand for housing in Windom.
Now, The Windom City Council is addressing housing needs.
Right now, local companies in the city are hiring hundreds of positions, but the issue has been around for a few years.
City officials say that a housing study conducted back in 2014 identified a need for 130 units by 2020.
This month, The City Council passed two agenda items to address the issue and is taking on other projects as well.
Construction crews are hard at work on a new apartment complex in Windom, expected to open late next year, that will have over 40 units, according to Stockholder Glen Francis.
“Most of them will have garages, some of them will be tuck-under garages, and then a nice parking lot," Francis said.
The city is using tax increment financing to incentivize the project.
The soon-to-be apartment complex is only one of the ways the city is looking to address their housing needs, as local companies continue to hire.
At least 575 new jobs have been created within the last couple of years.
The city also recently accepted a $5,000 grant from the Southwest Initiative Foundation to help with the “Rebuilding Together” program, according to Development Director Drew Hage.
“They would organize residential rehab and handicap-accessible projects, so they coordinate the volunteerism, the contractors coming to help, the fundraising and planning of the projects," Hage said.
Windom is undergoing a pilot project to study Cottonwood, Jackson and Nobles Counties to see if one staff member could cover the three counties.
“'Rebuilding Together’ has an office out of the Twin Cities. They’ve been looking at getting a satellite office in greater Minnesota," Hage said.
The city is also planning to continue the Cottonwood County Home Initiative Program, a housing tax abatement program.
“So that we can market that to developers and builders. It’s a five-year abatement on your improved value for the property," said Hage.
The program previously helped construct 15 homes in Cottonwood County.
Francis said the location of the new apartment complex is important.
“It’s got easy access from the highway," he said.
Hage said the completion of Highway 60 helps drive traffic into the city.
“And that is, you know, helping to drive investment along Highway 60, and then business growth is helping to incentivize other investment throughout the city," he said.
Windom is also looking at a new South Cottonwood Lake housing subdivision, where people can participate in sealed bid auctions for lots until early next year.
