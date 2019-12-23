Maverick Football finishes season with 14-1 record

MCKINNEY, Tex. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato football team fell just short of a second half comeback victory Saturday in the NCAA DII National Championship game.
The Mavericks took on the University of West Florida in the contest.
The first quarter set the stage for the game. Both teams managed two touchdowns and entered the second frame tied at 14.
The Argonauts poured it on in the second quarter putting up 24 points while the Mavs were held to 7.
MSU entered the second half down 38–21 and the deficit increased when West Florida put another 7 on the board.
A new spark ignited in the Mavericks with 3 minutes and 48 seconds remaining in the third, a blocked punt turns into a touchdown when redshirt freshman Kaleb Sleezer brought it 15 yards into the endzone, and with a completed two point conversion the score is 45–29.
A field goal from both teams in the fourth quarter put the score at 48–32.
The Mavericks marched the ball down the field with about 4 minutes remaining in the game and a final pass in the drive from Ryan Schlichte to Shane Zylstra into the endzone along with a good 2 point conversion had the scoreboard reading 48–40.
MSU regained possession of the ball with just over two minutes remaining in the game. It came down to 4th and 9 at the Argonauts 18 yard line. Schlichte’s pass to Zylstra goes incomplete and the Mavericks fall 48–40 in a nail-biter.
“I guess that last drive we just left a few plays out there. Justin Arnold was doing a phenomenal job marching us down the field, obviously from passes from Ryan Schlichte. I just wasn’t able to convert, I already apologized, I wish I could have made that play for them, I know it doesn’t come down to one play but it sure feels like it right now. Like Ryan said I’m just very proud of all of our teammates, underclassman and seniors, it’s been a fun ride and I just hate to see it end like this,” Shane Zylstra, MSU senior wide receiver, said.
The seniors leading this team end their college career with a stat sheet to be proud of.
“Let’s clap it out for them, 48–6 over the last four years, 40–3 over the last three years, national finalists, national semifinalists, numerous championships, undefeated seasons, outstanding guys, love you,” Todd Hoffner, MSU head coach, said.
The Mavericks end the 2019 season with a 14–1 record, congratulations on an outstanding year, MSU.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.