Ten days of winter activities planned for SnowKato Days, including the Jack Frost Frolic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Beyer from Greater Mankato Growth joined KEYC News 12 Midday to discuss the latest developments at GMG and the upcoming SnowKato Days Winter Festival.
SnowKato Days is a ten day festival with winter themed activities including snowshoeing, snow sculptures, and more. For a full list of events click here.
On Jan. 18, 2020, is the Jack Frost Frolic, a two-person team challenge filled with sledding and snowshoeing. To learn more about click here.
In other news, GMG members looking to attend their Business After Hours in 2020, the new schedule is now on their website. Hours will know be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. The first meeting will be Jan. 7, at Eide Bailly. To see the schedule visit, click here.
GreenSeam has wrapped up its 37th annual Rural forum and is now planning its next one, taking place Dec. 3, 2020. GreenSeam encourages those who are looking to grow or create their Ag business to visit their website.
City Center Partnership says the paintings on the Ardent Mills Silos are still in progress. The artist Guido will be returning in early spring to continue painting.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.