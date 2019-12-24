Building muscle and heart: personal trainer starts Kids Fitness class in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Staying active is important no matter your age, it builds self-esteem and of, course, improves overall health.
At SNAP Fitness in Waseca one trainer is on track build up the confidence of young warriors.
Pulling the weight of this young team at SNAP Fitness is a trainer, who saw a need to bridge a gap in the Waseca community.
“For us not having a rec center or boys and girls club and I come here all the time to work out I ask Jared, can I bring the kids here and he said yes and it was golden ever since then,” said trainer, Jamel Johnson.
Johnson created a basketball camp in July. A few months later it transformed into a kids fitness class, now held each Wednesday.
It never gets me tired because I workout every Wednesday and It’s always been my thing to work out, " said participant Bry’esha Mayberry.
And for many, it's become more than just a place to burn off extra energy.
“I actually have one of my best friends and his name is Kwan. We went to basketball camp and now he’s my best friend, ” said participant Michael Janes
As one of the oldest in the group, Janes has taken this opportunity to hop into a new role.
“I’ve learned a lot of leadership and I’ve learned how to keep my body in shape,” said Janes.
“I just like to make the kids happy. I motivate them and then they motivate me as well. Days I’m feeling kind of down and out I get the kids, they give me a call and I got to work them out and they motivate and keep me going as well,” said Johnson.
When they’re running down you have to , when they’re coming back, the first time we have to clap when they come back because that’s giving them support and getting them energized so they can come back and forth, " said Mayberry.
Teamwork that's building muscle and heart.
“The biggest benefit from it all is that they can stick with it for the rest of their life and it’s positive and productive and they can also stay fit the entire time, ” said Johnson.
Each rep: fueled by passion and a solid foundation of unity..
Kids of any age are welcome to join this class. It happens every Wednesday from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per class.
