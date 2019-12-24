Busing, school start time changes coming to Mankato School District

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Next school year, the Mankato School District will be moving to a tiered busing system.
That means different pick-up and start times for students. With increasing enrollment, bus routes have become overcrowded with some students taking long bus rides, tiered busing should better accommodate the issue.
Currently, all students start at 8 a.m.
This fall, the change has elementary students starting at 7:50 a.m. and ending at 2:20 p.m.
Middle school from 8:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
And finally high school from 8:35 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
“This is going to provide our bus companies the opportunity to conduct that second route to pick up our secondary students while our elementary students have already been dropped at their site," said Superintendent Paul Peterson.
For high schoolers that later start time, means extra sleep. A study one by the University of Minnesota showed that a later start time for students had positive effects.
“That translated into less absenteeism, increased standardized scores, less accidents near and around the school,” said Dr. Katie Smentek.
With the changes, the district plans to work with families to accommodate after school care with their ACES program.
