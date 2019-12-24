Discussing mental health in agriculture and resources for farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Megan Roberts from the University of Minnesota Extension joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss mental health in agriculture and resources for farmers.
Roberts explains how since farming can be an isolating job, and how recent drops in commodity prices these past few years, can create stress and mental health issues for farmers.
The Department of Agriculture has rural health mental specialists that farmers can reach out to for support, and the University of Minnesota Extension has links to those resources on their site.
You can visit their site at https://extension.umn.edu/
More information on the Department of Agriculture’s rural health mental specialists can be found at https://www.mda.state.mn.us/about/mnfarmerstress/copingstress
