EPA recent finalization of required renewable volumes falls short of Oval Office promise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The United States Environmental Protection Agency recently finalized its required renewable volumes under the Renewable Fuel Standard program for 2020, but some producers say it wasn’t what the Oval Office promised.
An EPA news release states that they committed to ensuring a net of 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuel to be blended in 2020.
A statement from the Minnesota Corn Growers Association said that it wasn’t what was agreed upon in the Oval Office and doesn’t account for the total amount of waived gallons.
“The final rule is a little disappointing because instead of requiring the actual waived gallons to be reallocated, they’re going to use some estimates form the Department of Energy, so a little disappointment there, and I think I want to push for everyone to use more ethanol,” said Harold Wolle, a board member for both the Minnesota Corn Growers Association and the National Corn Growers Association.
All cars 2001 or newer have been approved by the EPA to use E-15 and Wolle said that if the market were to be more demand driven, the industry wouldn’t have to rely on the EPA’s rulings.
