Getting the kids out fishing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The ice is finally thick enough in much of the area to begin ice fishing.
Ice fishing, and fishing in general, is something Zach Morrow is passionate about.
In fact, he started noticing a lot of kids asking him what he's doing or how to do something while he's fishing.
With that, he wants to teach kids to fish in Southern Minnesota that may not have a parent or mentor that has the time or wherewithal to fish.
If you want to learn more about Morrow Outdoors, visit https://www.facebook.com/morrowoutdoors26/
