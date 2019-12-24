Iowa Lakes Community College announces Express Registration Dates

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College recently announced that it will host Express Registration on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 in Emmetsburg, Estherville and Spencer.
Express Registration will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Registration will allow participating individuals to fast-track through admissions, registrations and placement testing to start school in one of over 100 areas of study on the first day of the spring term on Jan. 10.
During Express Registration, potential students will be able to complete the entire admissions and registration process, which includes course registration, placement testing, housing information and financial aid assistance. In addition, there will also be one-on-one help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and information on scholarships, work-study and student loans will also be available.
Students interested in participating should bring their diploma, ABE/HiSET/GED certificate, ACT scores and college transcripts, if available, to the college admissions office when they arrive on campus.
For more information or to make an appointment on one of the Express Registration days, contact Iowa Lakes Community College at the Emmetsburg Admissions Office at (800) 346-6018 or send an email to akalous@iowalakes.edu; Estherville Admissions Office at (800) 521-5024 or send an email to jmckinney@iowalkes.edu; or the Spencer Admissions Office at (877) 807-9585 or by email at mfaber@iowalakes.edu.
