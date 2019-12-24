Minnesota Department of Agriculture program promotes conservation practices for producers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A program under the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is offering three new endorsements to water quality certified producers.
The new provisions to the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program come in addition to the ten-year certification a landowner receives in the program.
The new endorsements are for soil health, integrated pest management and wildlife.
Benefits of the program include certainty about regulations and priority for technical assistance.
“Well, a big benefit I had mentioned is just the recognition for the farmers and then a way for them to gauge their progress in conservation so they can go through these assessments and then identify next steps in the operation toward achieving certification or an endorsement,” said Herman Bartsch, area certification specialist with the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program.
Ask your local soil and water conservation district for more information or click on the link attached here.
