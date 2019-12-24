Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association names Sibley County Sheriff’s Office employee Support Person of the Year

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this month, Gail Estenson of the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was named Support Person of the Year by the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association.
Estenson was nominated by the Sibley County Sheriff and announced as the Support Person of the Year at the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association winter conference in Alexandria.
Estenson has worked for the office, based in Gaylord, for more than 30 years and also volunteers in the community along with her time working in the civil process.
“I have enjoyed all of it, but I especially enjoy working for Sheriff Nienaber and I enjoy working with all the people that do the other work, I do a lot of paper work, but there’s a lot more to it than that and I enjoy every bit of it,” said Gail Estenson, Support Person of the Year and Sibley County Sheriff’s Office civil process.
Estenson said she was flattered beyond belief to receive the recognition award.
