Miss Fun Days Coronation Committee seeking volunteers
By Holly Bernstein | December 23, 2019 at 11:10 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 11:10 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Summer might seem like a long way away, but North Mankato’s Miss Fun Days Coronation Committee is looking for committee members to help out next year.

The committee is looking for a couple more volunteers from North Mankato to pitch ideas and be available for events.

The committee plans to meet a couple of times a month starting Jan. 19.

"We’ll kind of toss around some different ideas. I’d like to create a mission statement and different things this year and maybe expand the coronation a little bit, so anyone with some great ideas to share, it’s always fun working with teenage youth in our Mankato area and helping empower them,” Committee Co-Chair Stacey Williams said.

Those interested can message the committee’s Facebook page.

