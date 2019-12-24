New Ulm Park and Rec to host 2020 weight loss challenge

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Start the year off with a new you with New Ulm Park and Rec’s 2020 weight loss challenge beginning in January.
The 60-day weight loss challenge provides resources such as full access to New Ulm’s rec center, meal prep coaching and stress management to name a few.
Participants can win prizes for weight loss, body fat percentage and inches lost.
“Sixty days really gives them a baseline for building a habit. The goal would be that they build that 60-day habit and then continue to carry it on in throughout the year rather than getting that New Year’s resolution and ending it after three to four weeks. It gives you an opportunity to really make a habit out of exercise and fitness," says City of New Ulm Fitness Coordinator Sandy Bromley.
The challenge begins January 13 and goes through March 16.
Sign–up is available on New Ulm Park and Rec’s website.
