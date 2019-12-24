Organization to feed large crowd for Christmas

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - ‘God’s Blessings’ organization is tapping into giving spirit, with a plan to host a Christmas dinner.
On Christmas Day, December 25th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. they will host a free Christmas dinner a the Community Center in Wells.
“God Blessing decided we will do it for Christmas for the community, those in need and who are going to be alone we want you to come, totally free,” said God’s Blessing Founder Rick Christenson.
“We will be serving ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and stuffing. As well as coffee and lemonade and pints of ice cream for dessert,” added volunteer Lyle Doerr.
They hope to bring in 100 to 200 people for the meal.
In addition the group will be doing deliveries for those who cannot attend.
Gods Blessing was created in 2008, with tackling hunger being its primary mission. They continue to deliver food across southern Minnesota from Windom to Rochester.
