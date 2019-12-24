Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion are a growing tradition

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion are back again this year and have continued to grow since its inception.
The display of 250,000 lights and 90 decorative trees is a big step up from the five displays that first appeared in 2014.
Members of the community came together to make the holiday lights an annual tradition.
“More and more people are coming, it’s getting bigger and more and more fun. We’re so fortunate that the community has bought into this and every year we get more and more volunteers. It’s just been a collaboration of so many talented community members that have given their time and energy to make this happen,” says co-creator Shari Hittisdorf.
Visitors can drive or walk through and even get their photo taken with the #OnlyinMN monument.
The Sleepy Eye holiday lights at Sportsman’s Park north of Sleepy Eye Lake are open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
