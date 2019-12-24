Two injured in shooting near hospital

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR) - Still very few answers regarding a shooting in Duluth that sent two people to the hospital.
Duluth police say it happened just before 3 yesterday afternoon on the 100 Block of Harbor Highlands Drive.
Officers blocked off several roads during the investigation.
The two people who were hurt are expected to be okay.
Police did not release the names of the two people injured. They also haven’t said if they’re looking for any suspects.. or what might have led up to this incident.
The investigation is on-going.
That same shooting put the Saint Luke’s Hospital Emergency Room on lockdown Monday afternoon.
