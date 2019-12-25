Connections Ministry Shelter remains open Christmas day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Connections Ministry Shelter remained open today to continue providing services for those in need through the holidays.
Normally the shelter closes at 8 a.m., but a group of volunteers decided to give their time to ensure everyone gets a taste of holiday cheer.
“We believe Christmas is about the good news of great joy for all people, and we want to bring that joy and that hope to our guests. So as a community we gathered volunteers and said we really want to stay open,” says shelter manager Jen Valimont.
Food and beverages were donated from local partner businesses including gift cards after the shelter put out an 'all call' on Facebook.
Originally, four gift cards were asked for, but businesses came through and donated eight gift cards to each resident of the shelter.
