Dakota 38+2 Memorial Riders reach Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Dakota 38+2 Memorial riders reached Mankato ahead of schedule after beginning their annual 330-mile journey from the Lower Brule Reservation in South Dakota.
It’s a 330–mile journey that raises awareness of the impact the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 and the Dakota men executed in Mankato that same year.
But it's also a mission of reconciliation, unity and healing, to help people across the region and the world move forward together.
The 38+2 Dakota riders carry this message on the backs of their horses.
“Our planet is in trouble and every year when I come on the ride that’s one of my main prayers is to pray for our planet and pray for mother Earth. Because without her, we’re not going to be here. Even though we’re all races, I feel we need to come together,” says 39+2 logistics planner Jossette Peltier.
According to the Dakota, they believe the horse is a source of healing, and through a connection and bond, healing takes place.
“The horse has healing energies – equine therapy – what they’re doing right now with the horse and stuff like that. We’re doing that within this ride here, but also we carry it back to the people back home,” says 38+2 staff carrier Wilfred Keeble.
It’s that connection and energy that belongs to the people.
“The energy in a horse connects the rider, and I truly believe with whatever you’re carrying, that the horse helps you. It doesn’t have to be just the indigenous people. It can happen with all races,” says Peltier.
The riders are en route to end their journey at Reconciliation Park this Thursday on the anniversary of December 26, 1862.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.