Former South Central College staff member named to national post

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The former Director of Grants and Special Projects for South Central College, has been tapped for a national position in our nation’s capital.
Anne Willaert was named the new Executive Director of Apprenticeships for the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).
With her new position, she’ll administer a co-operative agreement between AACC and the U.S. Department of Labor on an initiative to increase apprentices entering the workforce.
“I’m very excited. I’m sad to leave South Central College. They’ve been wonderful and I’ve had wonderful opportunities here. We have great leadership and because of the work that I was able to do here, really is what qualified me to take the job on a national level,” Willaert explained.
While at SCC, Willaert oversaw a manufacturing grant that created three apprenticeship models.
