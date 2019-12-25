German Christmas carols at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It's no secret New Ulm is proud of its German heritage, and today at a Christmas mass, they displayed just that.
The New Ulm German Speakers Club sang Christmas carols before mass at The Cathedral of the Holy Trinity – but in German.
New Ulm's German Speakers Club aims to celebrate New Ulm's German heritage and the immigrants who founded the city in the mid–1800s.
“I like to think we are laying the groundwork for the future generation of ‘New Ulmers’ so that they can appreciate what has come before and what’s going to be happening today. Hopefully, they will be able to carry it on," says New Ulm German Speakers Club officer George Glotzbach.
Throughout the 1930s and 1940s three of the masses at Holy Trinity were held in German and even Latin.
