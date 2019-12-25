New Ulm Project for Little Dresses reflects on a decades worth of work

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Project for Little Dresses has been helping children overseas for nearly a decade.
In early 2011, a group of New Ulm women came together and formed the New Ulm Project for Little Dresses.
They collect fabric and sew dresses and shorts for children in countries that may not have a whole lot.
In order to get started, however, they needed donated, 100% cotton fabric.
The community of New Ulm stepped up.
“To know that there are so many wonderful, generous and caring people out there that want to help other people because they have so much less than what we have, that just does my heart good,” Manager Mary Warner said.
What started out as a shipment here or a shipment there, turned into something extraordinary.
“I made a chart over there on the wall which lists all of the countries that we have shipped to. The number of dresses and number of shorts,” Warner added.
In total, over 13,000 articles of clothing have been shipped to 27 destinations.
For Warner, the best feeling of it all is getting the pictures back.
Contributor Susan Betz marks her pieces in a unique way, hoping one day to identify her clothing in a picture.
“I take scraps of fabric and cut out butterflies, flowers or bears whatever. Then I Applica them usually to the pocket, but sometimes I put them on the dress too,” Betz said.
In addition to dresses and shorts, the group sews pet pillows that are used by three shelters in the Twin Cities.
