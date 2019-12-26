Dickinson County Nature Center scheduled to launch new monthly program

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Nature Center in Okoboji is scheduled to debut a new monthly program at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.
The Storytime with a Naturalist program will be hosted on the first Saturday of each month and will feature Environmental Education Coordinator Bryanna Kuhlman, Naturalist Ashley Hansen and other staff members from the nature center or volunteers reading nature-themed stories.
“Since we’re open on Saturdays now, I thought it would be fun for families with children in school to come to the nature center to engage in some programs they might miss on weekdays,” Kuhlman said.
Story themes will be seasonal or holiday-related, and some months may also feature another small program offering arts and crafts or snacks.
“Each program will last about a half-hour, and then families will be free to explore the interactive exhibits and see the live animals at the nature center,” added Kiley Roth, community relations coordinator. “This is the first winter that we have been open Saturdays, and we’re excited to not only offer open hours but to also have special programs once a month on the weekend. I think Storytime with a Naturalist will be well attended.”
Storytime with a Naturalist is free and open to the public. Pre-registration for this monthly event is not necessary.
For more information about the Dickinson County Nature Center and its available programs, visit DickinsonCountyNatureCenter.com or call (712) 336-6352.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.