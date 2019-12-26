GoFundMe started for service dog’s medical fees

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - A local family is reaching out for a little assistance this holiday season, needing funds to help treat their beloved service dog Iuka.
Iuka assists her owner Hailey Schauer with her day-to-day tasks because she struggles with PTSD and mobility issues.
Now, Iuka is struggling a bit and needs assistance with her allergies that lead into ear infections and other health related problems.
"If they are left untreated, she can go deaf and it can cause facial paralysis. She would then have to be put down."
Hailey wants to love her dog as long as possible.
She doesn't want her dog's health to decline just because her and her family doesn't have the means to help Iuka.
“She’s in pain, uncomfortable and it is not fun for her. I want to take as best care of her as I can but I don’t have the financial ability to do that and I feel bad and I want her to get the help she needs.”
To donate and help Iuka, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/Iukasjourney
