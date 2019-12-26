Janesville State Bank debit cards generate about $14,000 this year for local schools

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Janesville citizens have learned the totals from their Cardinal and Bulldog debit cards.
Since 2014, the Janesville State Bank has offered two debit cards for both schools in town, JWP and Trinity Lutheran School.
Anyone that uses the cards will have a portion of their expenses donated to the respective school.
This year, JWP got over $11,000 and Trinity Lutheran nearly $3,000.
“We started the program just to be able to allow both of the schools... if there is a way we can help them with donation to the school, we were donating to various programs before, but if they could specifically note these funds,” president of the Janesville State Bank Mike Findley said.
This offer has evolved into a reliable source of funds for school programs.
Findley says JWP is planning to use a portion for the school’s FFA.
