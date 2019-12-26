Mankato Salvation Army serves Christmas meals to community members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army continued its tradition of serving a Christmas meal to community members on Wednesday, but this year holds sentimental value as Major Linda Fjellman prepares to retire next year.
The Mankato Salvation Army came prepared to serve over 100 meals, and nearly 30 volunteers were there to help give back to the community.
Fjellman will be retiring next summer after a 43-year career.
“The people are really, really generous here. They’ve pulled together and helped even when we were busy and we can’t do it all. They come and help, especially this, today for this Christmas meal, all volunteers for doing the cooking, all volunteers for doing the serving for the people,” Fjellman said.
“For me, giving back is life. There is no other way for me. As long as I am giving back, I’m a happy man,” participant John Love said.
Fjellman has been working at the Mankato Salvation Army for nearly four years.
