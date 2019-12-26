North Mankato Taylor Library’s Snowman Building Contest rescheduled

North Mankato Taylor Library’s Snowman Building Contest rescheduled
The North Mankato Taylor Library announced on Thursday that it has postponed its scheduled Snowman Building Contest until Jan. 27. (Source: Associated Press, North Mankato Taylor Library)
By Jake Rinehart | December 26, 2019 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 2:48 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Taylor Library announced on Thursday that it has postponed its scheduled Snowman Building Contest until Jan. 27.

Library staff said the decision was made due to a lack of freshly fallen snow that is essential for building snowmen. The Snowman Building Contest is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Storybook Park in North Mankato.

The library will be hosting puzzles and hot chocolate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, in place of the Snowman Building Contest.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.