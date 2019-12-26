North Mankato Taylor Library’s Snowman Building Contest rescheduled

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Taylor Library announced on Thursday that it has postponed its scheduled Snowman Building Contest until Jan. 27.
Library staff said the decision was made due to a lack of freshly fallen snow that is essential for building snowmen. The Snowman Building Contest is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Storybook Park in North Mankato.
The library will be hosting puzzles and hot chocolate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, in place of the Snowman Building Contest.
