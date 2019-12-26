The 7th annual Climb 2 Feed Kids event seeks its final 6 teams

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Backpack Food Program is returning with its 7th annual Climb 2 Feed Kids.
The event challenges groups to complete 10 laps around MSU's Bresnan Arena for a combined 768 stairs.
In addition, each team commits to raising $1,000 or more prior to the event.
With the BFP serving record–enrollment across 28 schools, this fundraiser holds the most financial impact.
“Hunger has many faces and as we exist longer and longer as an organization the awareness is there and there is a need and we are serving children year round now. We are doing summer feeding and we feed them over the long extended winter break,” marketing and communications manager Holly Dodge said.
The action officially kicks off January 5th.
6 team spots are left and Climb 2 Feed Kids is open to the entire community.
To sign up a team of 10 up, visit: http://feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/climb-2-feed-kids.html.
