Three women face theft charges after allegedly stealing gaming consoles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three women face felony theft charges in Blue Earth County after allegedly stealing nearly $3,000 worth of gaming consoles from a Mankato business on Saturday.
25-year-old Lerita Rayford, 24-year-old Keimani Love and 20-year-old Bernail Buckner are accused of taking nine Playstation 4 gaming systems from the business.
According to a criminal complaint, an employee alerted authorities to the alleged theft after seeing the three women grab the systems and run out of the store.
The complaint shows that Nicollet County Sheriff's deputies later pulled over their vehicle with the Playstations in sight.
The total value of the allegedly stolen merchandise is just under $2,700.
Each woman faces a count of felony theft, with Love having an additional gross misdemeanor count of giving a false identity to a police officer.
