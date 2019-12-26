VINE Faith in Action to offer free diabetes prevention program in 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action announced that it will be hosting a free diabetes prevention program in 2020.
Beginning in February 2020, VINE’s Diabetes Prevention Program will help people reduce their risk of developing diabetes by helping participants lose weight, eat healthier and get more active. A lifestyle coach and class members will offer help and support during the one-year course.
All adults at risk of diabetes are welcome to sign up, as well as anyone with physical, sensory and mild intellectual disabilities.
Those interested in the program can attend VINE’s informational session from 3 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the VINE Adult Community Center to learn more about the program. At the information sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the life coach, listen to an outline of the program and ask any questions.
More information about VINE’s Diabetes Prevention Program and to register for the informational session can be obtained by contacting VINE’s Diabetes Prevention Program Coordinator, Katie Simon, at (507) 386-5591.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.