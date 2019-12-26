VINE Faith in Action to unveil new art exhibit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is scheduled to unveil a new art exhibit in its 5th Floor Gallery on Jan. 10.
Local artist Pam Bidelman will showcase a variety of paintings and prints from the past 30 years at the gallery, in a collection called “Retrospect.”
“Preparing for the exhibit has offered me the opportunity to look back over the past 30 years,” Bidelman said. “After years of searching for my medium and my subject, I have settled on painting with oils, with a focus on female figures and application of color.”
An opening reception for the artist and exhibit is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 10 on the fifth floor of the VINE Adult Community Center. This event is free and open to the public.
The Retrospect exhibit will be on display until Feb. 26.
More information about the exhibit and VINE Faith in Action can be found by visiting VineVolunteers.org or by calling (507) 386-5586.
The Vine Adult Community Center is located at 421 East Hickory Street in Mankato.
