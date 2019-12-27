Authorities searching for patient who escaped from Minnesota Security Hospital

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Police are still searching for a resident who escaped from the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter on Thursday, Dec. 19.
According to a complaint, 36-year-old Bradly Allen McHorse escaped custody while on an off-campus pass.
The St. Peter Police Department was notified after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, that he had not returned to campus, adding that McHorse’s whereabouts is unknown.
A St. Peter Police spokesman said that he doesn’t think McHorse is high risk and it’s possible he could return this week.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the St. Peter Police Department at (507) 931-1550.
