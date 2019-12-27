Authorities searching for patient who escaped from Minnesota Security Hospital

Campground Community Notices Department Organization Dog & Cat Licenses PAWS Police Commission Recreational Fire Snow Emergency Rules The 14 sworn officers and 8 civilian employees of the Saint Peter Police Department are all highly competent, dedicated and committed women and menwho strive to meet the service demands of over 11,400 citizens, a population that is growing.The City of Saint Peter is located in the Minnesota River Valley, about 60 miles south of thegreater Minneapolis/Saint Paul metropolitan area.