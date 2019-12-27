Authorities searching for patient who escaped from Minnesota Security Hospital

Authorities searching for patient who escaped from Minnesota Security Hospital
By Dion Cheney | December 26, 2019 at 8:39 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 8:39 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Police are still searching for a resident who escaped from the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to a complaint, 36-year-old Bradly Allen McHorse escaped custody while on an off-campus pass.

The St. Peter Police Department was notified after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, that he had not returned to campus, adding that McHorse’s whereabouts is unknown.

A St. Peter Police spokesman said that he doesn’t think McHorse is high risk and it’s possible he could return this week.

Call the St. Peter Police Department

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the St. Peter Police Department at (507) 931-1550.

Police Department

Campground Community Notices Department Organization Dog & Cat Licenses PAWS Police Commission Recreational Fire Snow Emergency Rules The 14 sworn officers and 8 civilian employees of the Saint Peter Police Department are all highly competent, dedicated and committed women and menwho strive to meet the service demands of over 11,400 citizens, a population that is growing.The City of Saint Peter is located in the Minnesota River Valley, about 60 miles south of thegreater Minneapolis/Saint Paul metropolitan area.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.