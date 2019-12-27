Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride makes its way to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride reached the end of its journey Thursday, attracting hundreds to Reconciliation Park in downtown Mankato.
For 330 miles, from the Lower Brule Native American Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, one sound is common in the middle of December: the sound of trotting horses.
This is the route riders take by horseback to Mankato every single year to bring the Dakota people together, raise awareness and honor those who died as part of the largest mass execution in United States history.
For many first-time attendees, the experience can be quite moving.
“I feel a spirit lifted off of me. I feel lighter. I feel a sigh of relief like that historical trauma has been slowly peeled away like the layer of an onion,” said Jason Goward, a native from the Fond du Lac Reservation in northeastern Minnesota.
The ride first began in 2005 to raise awareness about the continuous impact on the Native American community from this historical event.
Garnering more awareness each year, the journey has even inspired another ride in Canada, which aims to bring awareness to the native children that were taken from their families as part of the ’60s Scoop'.
“We modeled it after this ride, here. In fact, we took the guy who started this ride, Jim Miller, to Canada so he could mentor us. So we came down here for ideas and to see how they do it, the original spirit riders,” Beatle Soop explained.
Beatle is from southern Alberta, Canada, and drove over 12 hours to take in a portion of the ride.
After experiencing Mankato and the surrounding area for the first time, Beatle hopes his home country can rally behind his own country’s ride like the upper Midwest has rallied behind the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride.
“Coming here to Mankato, wow. I was really impressed with the meal they served last night and the feast they are going to serve with the church. I hope we can get to that point where we can have this community engagement back in Canada,” Beatle added.
And when Beatle comes back next year, he wants to be a little bit more involved.
“I think next year, now, we are going to bring horses down and join it now that we have seen it.”
Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and various area representatives were at Reconciliation Park on Thursday morning to welcome the riders after their 16-day journey.
