Free radon testing kits available from Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health is offering free radon testing kits.
Starting January 2nd, homeowners can pick up a free short-term test kit at the health collective’s office on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services building in Saint Peter.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, radon levels are dangerous in 2 of every 5 homes in Minnesota.
A short-term test takes between 3 and 7 days and should be done at the lowest level of the home as radon emits from soil.
Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health says radon is the leading environmental cause of deaths in the U-S and more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to the element.
