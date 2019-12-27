Jackson County Central’s Voss becomes programs all-time leading scorer, girls also set new record

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Jackson County Central had a recording setting day for both of its high school basketball programs at the Blue Earth Area Tournament on Friday.
JCC senior Rudy Voss scored 33 points for the Huskies in their 95-62 victory against United South Central.
With those 33 points, Voss becomes the program’s all-time leading scorer. He has amassed a total of 1,550 points during his Huskies career.
Earlier in the day, the Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team also set a new program record by scoring 98 points against United South Central on Friday afternoon.
