KISS offers free New Year’s Eve transportation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — You’re in luck if you’re in need of a safe ride home from celebrating this New Year’s Eve.
Kato Independent Shuttle Service (KISS) is offering free rides home from downtown Mankato starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.
The shuttle service says they want to help keep the roads safe and detour any potential DWI's.
“That’s what it’s all about is making sure everybody goes out and has a good time and then they’ve got a safe ride home. We have four units that we’re going to run this year. We’ll make sure that everybody gets home safely,” says KISS owner and operator Dan Hennegar.
The free shuttle service runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and will even take people back home to Eagle Lake or Madison Lake.
The shuttle service has given free rides home on New Year’s Eve for the past five years and is seeking potential sponsors for next year.
