Kiwanis Holiday Lights continue until New Year’s Eve

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the holiday season continues, so do the Kiwanis Holiday Lights at Sibley Park.
The lights have stayed busy so far with foot-traffic, lines on the weekend with those looking to drive through and families that have continued the tradition of visiting the lights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The last weekend of the lights is this weekend, but all of the nearly two million lights will stay up until New Year’s Eve.
“We get asked every year, well if I come on New Year’s Eve, the last day... We don’t take anything down prior to that so you get to see everything. The last weekend we’ve got coming up we’ve got the horse drawn wagon rides going through the park and hopefully a little snow it sounds like, which would add to the ambiance,” said vice president of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek.
More information on the lights and a full schedule can be found at kiwanisholidaylights.com
