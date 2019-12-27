Nature Tots scheduled to return to the Dickinson County Nature Center

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — Nature Tots will be returning to the Dickinson County Nature Center on Jan. 8.
The free program for children between the ages of 2 and 5 years is hosted from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, with an additional program available at 9 a.m. between the months of June and August.
“I think this program has been so well attended because it offers activities families can do together,” Environmental Education Coordinator Bryanna Kuhlman said. “It also gives families things to learn about and talk about after the program is over.”
The Nature Tots program will begin the month of January with “If Pluto was a Pea” as the month’s theme, while the theme for February and March is scheduled to be “Butterflied and Bees” and “Songs of Nature,” respectively.
“If Pluto was a Pea will discuss the size of the planets in comparison to the size of a pea,” Kuhlman said. “Each planet will have a relatable item that our learners can see.”
Each Nature Tots program has a duration of approximately one hour and includes a variety of activities that correlate with the monthly theme.
While at the Nature Tots program, children may get the opportunity to touch a live animal or pelt, go outside and explore for signs of wildlife in Kenue Park or even create a craft to take home.
“Naturalist Ashley Hansen and I work well together and take the time to look at previous schedules to come up with new themes,” Kuhlman added. “We enjoy learning about new topics too.”
Nature Tots is a free program, but spots are limited. Anyone who is interested in registering a child for this program should call (712) 336-6352 to pre-register. Registration for upcoming programs opens two months in advance.
Visit DickinsonCountyNatureCenter.com to view the full 2020 event and program schedule.
