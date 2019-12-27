MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday to show off this week’s Pick of the Litter, Gaea!
Gaea is one of BENCHS’s longest residents. Mikayla says she gets along well with other cats and animals and would fit well in any home.
On January 6, BENCHS will have a fundraiser at 1,000 Degree Pizza.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Gaea, or want to know more about the shelter and the events they have, You can visit their Facebook page, or contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.