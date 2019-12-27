Sleepy Eye Medical Center awarded one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sleepy Eye Medical Center (SEMC) has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award.
The award put SEMC in the top-17% of all 4,982 U.S. hospitals that offer obstetrics.
Sleepy Eye Medical Center is one of 428 recipients that have met the highest standards for obstetrics across the U.S.
The methodology that determines America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics is unique because it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. In addition, it is the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.
