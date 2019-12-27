Sleepy Eye Medical Center awarded one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics

Sleepy Eye Medical Center (SEMC) has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award. (Source: Sleepy Eye Medical Center)
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sleepy Eye Medical Center (SEMC) has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award.

The award put SEMC in the top-17% of all 4,982 U.S. hospitals that offer obstetrics.

As a small rural hospital, we are humbled to be recognized amongst the best in providing obstetric services. We are blessed with an extremely talented and dedicated medical staff, nurses and a host of support staff who enable us to provide the care we feel all expectant mothers and newborns deserve.
Kevin Sellheim, Sleepy Eye Medical Center Administrator

Sleepy Eye Medical Center is one of 428 recipients that have met the highest standards for obstetrics across the U.S.

Pregnancy is one of the most special times in a woman’s life. New moms have many choices when it comes to having their baby, so choosing the best birthing experience is right up there with choosing the best doctor. We’ve made it easy for moms to vet out the hospitals that are proven to deliver an outstanding experience.
Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award

The methodology that determines America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics is unique because it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. In addition, it is the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

For more information about the America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics Award, visit the Women’s Choice Award website.

