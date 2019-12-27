Summit Avenue Music Series to return for ‘French Connection’

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Summit Avenue Music Series (SAMS) will be returning for its second concert of the 2019-2020 season when three musicians will be performing a program called ‘French Connection’ at 3 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the Chapel of the Christ on the campus of Martin Luther College in New Ulm.
The performance will feature the refined and lush harmonies of influential French composers Gabriel Fauré and Claude Debussy, as well as works from two pioneering women in the world of musical composition, Lili Boulanger and Cécile Chaminade.
'French Connection’ will see the return of violinist Peter McGuire, cellist Richard Belcher and SAMS Artistic Director Bethel Balge playing the piano.
Tickets for the event are available in advance and can be purchased by visiting SummitAvenueMusic.com or by visiting the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce in person at 1 North Minnesota Street.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the concert for $15 or $5 with a valid student ID.
Visit SummitAvenueMusic.com for more information.
