Tax season nears as 2019 comes to a close

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The end of the year is near and that means tax season is upon us and financial advisors say early preparation is key.
Tax laws implemented in 2018 including the elimination of personal exemptions and the increase of standard deductions are something to consider.
“The end of the year is certainly a good time to be thinking about some planning opportunities and some to–dos making sure you’re covering those. Standard advice would be to consult with a tax professional. The tax law is very complex, it’s always changing and every situation is a little bit different. So seek out some help and don’t go it alone,” says Clifton, Larson and Allen Accounting principal and CRP Jeff Lang.
Business owners are encouraged to consider purchasing new equipment or assets for tax write-offs.
If you’re over the age of 70 and a half, get the minimum amount out of retirement plans before the end of the year.
