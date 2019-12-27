Tips on how to remove ice dams from SERVPRO

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sydney Lovold from SERVPRO of Mankato/Owatonna joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to explain how to remove ice dams from your roof.
Ice dams can form when warm air from your attic melts the snow on your roof, and then the water falls down it freezes. Water gets backed up into your shingles, causing water damage to the home.
Lovold says to avoid using sharp objects to break the ice, or applying rock salt directly to the ice. This can damage the roof even more.
Instead, Lovold recommends putting ice melt into a sock, tie it off, and place it on the dam, which will create a channel for the water to flow through.
If an ice dam has caused water damage, SERVPRO can come and help.
To learn more, visit https://www.servpromankatoowatonna.com/
