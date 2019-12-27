Tips to note for a safe New Years celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Year's festivities begin next Tuesday.
Although, the holiday of reflection and excitement can be overshadowed by poor decision making.
Local bar owners say, bartenders are trained to reduce liability and encourage safe drinking.
It's crucial to plan ahead and have either a designated driver or use ride sharing and taxi services.
In the case you do drive to your location, bartenders give you the option to leave your keys and not tow your car.
Owner of Spinners Bar, Sandra Oachs, ensures the bartenders will do anything they can to get you home safe.
“The consequences are extremely tragic where you could lose your job, you could lose your house, you’re going to sit in jail, If you take somebody’s life, that will be with you forever and you’ll never be able to take that back,” Oachs said.
In addition, Spinners is offering complementary sodas for those who have a designated driver.
