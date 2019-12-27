Wine Cafe, The Capitol Room hosting New Year’s Eve party

Wine Cafe, The Capitol Room hosting New Year’s Eve party
By Alison Durheim | December 26, 2019 at 6:32 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 7:17 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Wine Cafe in Mankato and The Capitol Room in St. Peter are ringing in the new decade in roaring ’20s fashion.

The party starts at 8 p.m. at both locations on New Year's Eve and transportation to and from both locations throughout the night is available.

Specialty drinks, a jazz band, hors d'oeuvres and dancers will be a part of the New Year's Eve festivities.

“The Wine Cafe is going to be a little more relaxed, a little bit more speakeasy vibe, The Capitol Room is going to be a blowout party. We’re going to dance, maybe sing and drink some champagne,” Wine Cafe Co-Owner Daniel Dinsmore said.

Dressing for the theme is encouraged with a little incentive provided to get into the spirit of the '20s.

“Throw on those Mary Janes, put on those flapper dresses, deck yourself out head-to-toe in sequins. We are going to be having a costume contest too or best-dressed. Vivian Rose boutique is going to be giving away a hundred dollar gift certificate,” The Capitol Room General Manager Megan Bennett said.

Tickets cans be purchased at the Wine Cafe or online with a direct link available here.

New Year's Eve at the Capitol Room - Roaring twenties

Ring in the new year at the Capitol Room.We are going to reinvent the roaring twenties The Jazz 10, a ten piece jazz band, will be lighting up the stage and the Button Down Burlesque gals will be heating up the last day of December.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.