Wine Cafe, The Capitol Room hosting New Year’s Eve party

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Wine Cafe in Mankato and The Capitol Room in St. Peter are ringing in the new decade in roaring ’20s fashion.
The party starts at 8 p.m. at both locations on New Year's Eve and transportation to and from both locations throughout the night is available.
Specialty drinks, a jazz band, hors d'oeuvres and dancers will be a part of the New Year's Eve festivities.
“The Wine Cafe is going to be a little more relaxed, a little bit more speakeasy vibe, The Capitol Room is going to be a blowout party. We’re going to dance, maybe sing and drink some champagne,” Wine Cafe Co-Owner Daniel Dinsmore said.
Dressing for the theme is encouraged with a little incentive provided to get into the spirit of the '20s.
“Throw on those Mary Janes, put on those flapper dresses, deck yourself out head-to-toe in sequins. We are going to be having a costume contest too or best-dressed. Vivian Rose boutique is going to be giving away a hundred dollar gift certificate,” The Capitol Room General Manager Megan Bennett said.
Tickets cans be purchased at the Wine Cafe or online with a direct link available here.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.