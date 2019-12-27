The Winter Explorers camp took on an array of snow related endeavors

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The holiday break is in full swing for students and the Ney Nature Center is ensuring kids remain adventurous.
The winter Explorers Camp is a two day winter excursion that exposes kids to take advantage of the winter snow and outdoors.
Throughout the day, kids take on snowshoeing, sledding and building snow forts.
“When we did cross country skiing, all of the kids had not had experience before and had never gotten into a pair of skis. It was really cool to see them work through it and problem solve and some of them fell and fell more than once, but being able to go through all the stages of I don’t know if I can do it, oh my goodness look I’m doing it, oh my gosh I’m having so much fun,” Ney Nature Center marketing director Becky Picha said.
This afternoon the troop went sledding on a hill at the Nature Center.
If you missed out, a similar program is available in the summer.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.