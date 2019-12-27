The Winter Explorers camp took on an array of snow related endeavors

“When we did cross country skiing, all of the kids had not had experience before and had never gotten into a pair of skis. It was really cool to see them work through it and problem solve and some of them fell and fell more than once, but being able to go through all the stages of I don’t know if I can do it, oh my goodness look I’m doing it, oh my gosh I’m having so much fun,” Ney Nature Center marketing director Becky Picha said.