Woman charged after burglarizing apartment and assaulting two people on Christmas Eve

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing an apartment and assaulting two people with a knife on Christmas Eve.
55-year-old Cassandra Tellez is accused of forcibly entering the apartment of one of her neighbors following an argument.
A criminal complaint shows that Tellez and the two alleged victims had been spending the day together and drinking.
According to court documents, Tellez had left the apartment and returned later with a knife, reportedly threatening the two people inside.
Tellez admitted entering the apartment but denied having a knife, saying she only raised her fist, although a witness said she mentioned having a knife after the incident.
She is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-agree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of threats of violence.
Tellez is due in court January 9.
